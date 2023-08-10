Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pregnant elephant killed by goods train passing through north Bengal sanctuary

ByPramod Giri
Aug 10, 2023 08:32 PM IST

The female elephant apparently came out of the Panijhora jungle and tried to enter the Chapramari forest when the incident took place

SILIGURI: An adult elephant was killed on Thursday after it was hit by a goods train in the Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district in the early hours of the day, forest department officials said, adding that the elephant was found to be pregnant.

The train, which left the Alipurduar junction station for Siliguri junction, hit the elephant between Nagrakata and Chalsa, a region that serves as a corridor for elephants and other wild animals.

“The railway track passes through several forests. Though wild animals have been hit by trains in the past, Thursday’s incident happened after several years,” a forest official, who did not wish to be quoted, said.

Five elephants were mowed down by a train near the Jaldhaka bridge in the same area in 2014, he said.

Chief conservator of forest, northern circle, Rajendra Jakhar, said: “We have initiated an inquiry. If the train driver is found guilty of speeding, we will lodge an FIR against him. The elephant was pregnant and was about to give birth.”

