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Pro-Bengali group activist arrested for ‘rigged EVM’ posts: Kolkata Police

Chatterjee, a Harvard University alumnus, is an assistant professor at the Psychology Research Unit of Kolkata’s Indian Statistical Institute

Published on: May 12, 2026 08:03 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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Kolkata police on Tuesday arrested Garga Chatterjee, the leader of Bangla Paksha, a pro-Bengali activists’ group for uploading social media posts during the recent two-phase assembly polls alleging that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were rigged, officers said.

Chatterjee was arrested because he did not respond to two notices sent earlier by police. (File Photo)

“Chatterjee was arrested under several sections of the Information Technology Act. He alleged that EVMs had been tampered with and asked various political groups to launch an agitation. The complaint against him was lodged by the election observer of the Kolkata north division,” Kolkata police commissioner Ajay Nand said.

“Chatterjee was arrested because he did not respond to two notices sent earlier by police,” Nand added.

Nand said that the state’s Diamond Harbour police deployed a policeman for Chatterjee’s security.

Chatterjee, a Harvard University alumnus, is an assistant professor at the Psychology Research Unit of Kolkata’s Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).

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The ISI authorities did not comment on his arrest. However, on condition of anonymity, a senior colleague told HT that he was “deeply involved in the movement”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Pro-Bengali group activist arrested for ‘rigged EVM’ posts: Kolkata Police
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Pro-Bengali group activist arrested for ‘rigged EVM’ posts: Kolkata Police
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