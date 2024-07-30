Ration distribution case: ED raids underway in West Bengal’s North Parganas

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning conducted searches in at least ten places, including rice mills in North 24 Parganas in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal. The searches were conducted at six houses and four rice mills in places such as Basirhat, Rajarhat, Deganga. (Enforcement Directorate)

A senior ED official said that raids started in at least ten places across North 24 Parganas district since around 6am on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted at six houses and four rice mills in places such as Basirhat, Rajarhat, Deganga, among others.

West Bengal food minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the federal agency in October 2023, in connection with the alleged ration distribution case.

ED started a probe into the alleged case in 2023 based on various first information reports (FIRs) registered by the state police between 2020 and 2022.