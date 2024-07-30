 Ration distribution case: ED raids underway in West Bengal’s North Parganas | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi
Ration distribution case: ED raids underway in West Bengal’s North Parganas

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 10:43 AM IST

A senior ED official said that raids started in at least ten places across North 24 Parganas district since around 6am on Tuesday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning conducted searches in at least ten places, including rice mills in North 24 Parganas in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal.

The searches were conducted at six houses and four rice mills in places such as Basirhat, Rajarhat, Deganga. (Enforcement Directorate)
The searches were conducted at six houses and four rice mills in places such as Basirhat, Rajarhat, Deganga, among others.

Also Read: Bengal ration case: ED attaches 2 houses of ex-TMC minister Jyotipriya Mallick

West Bengal food minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the federal agency in October 2023, in connection with the alleged ration distribution case.

ED started a probe into the alleged case in 2023 based on various first information reports (FIRs) registered by the state police between 2020 and 2022.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
