Ration scam case: Arrested Bengal minister claims he ‘may become paralysed’; ‘my health is bad’

Arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick on Thursday claimed he is unwell and that parts of his body could hit by ‘paralysis’. He spoke to reporters while being taken to a hospital for a medical checking. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 27 in connection with an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam after raiding his two houses and other places.

West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick(ANI)

“My health is bad. I have problems with my right leg. I may become paralysed,” he said while skipping questions on the ration scam case.

As he was being taken to the ED’s office in Salt Lake after his arrest, Mallick said he was a victim of 'a deep conspiracy'. His arrest is the latest in the series of arrests of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and ministers in connection with several probes the party is facing including alleged school recruitment, cattle smuggling, coal smuggling scams, and irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies.

A special court in Kolkata earlier extended his custody by the ED till November 13 and directed that the minister be medically checked every alternate day at the Army’s Command Hospital.

On the day of his arrest, Mallick had fallen ill in the courtroom which prompted the court to order the medical check up facility.

However despite his ‘paralysis’ claim, the minister added that he will appear before the magistrate court on November 13.

