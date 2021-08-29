Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Sikha Mitra, widow of ex-Bengal Congress chief, to return to Trinamool today
kolkata news

Sikha Mitra, widow of ex-Bengal Congress chief, to return to Trinamool today

Former West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra and widow of late state Congress president Somen Mitra will rejoin Trinamool Congress on Sunday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Sikha Mitra speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday (File Photo)

Former West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra and widow of late state Congress president Somen Mitra will rejoin Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mitra confirmed the development and said she had never left the TMC officially.

"I will join TMC tomorrow. I have decided to join the party again because my experience says that you can't do big things for the welfare of the people without a political platform," she said.

The former MLA had resigned from her Chowringhee seat in 2014 citing growing differences with the TMC.

"I never left TMC. I never joined another party. I am re-joining and the party will give me a flag tomorrow. Some more people will also join TMC with me," said the former MLA.

When asked about her new responsibilities in TMC, Mitra said, "I don't know what will be my exact responsibility, but I have been asked to work for a committee for women and have to go in the district level and meet people."

west bengal govt somen mitra west bengal congress president somen mitra trinamool congress
