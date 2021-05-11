Sitalkuchi killings: CISF personnel fail to turn up for CID questioning

The six CISF personnel, summoned by the West Bengal CID in connection with the Sitalkuchi killings, did not turn up for questioning on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

The investigating agency is yet to get an explanation from the CISF on their absence at the CID headquarters, he said.

"We will wait till tonight for their response. If there is no response, we will try to communicate by sending them notices. If they fail to appear, we will move court," the officer of the agency told PTI.

The six CISF personnel, including two officers, were on duty at polling booth number 126 in Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in the Cooch Behar district. Four persons were killed in firing there by the central forces during the polling on April 10.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the CID is probing the incident.

The CID is mulling to summon former Cooch Behar SP Debasish Dhar in connection with the probe into the killings, the officer said.

Dhar was suspended soon after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the chief minister.

Three officers of the Mathabhanga police station, including an eyewitness of the incident, were also questioned during the day.

