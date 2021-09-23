Someone else will become cm if I don’t win: Mamata at first Bypoll campaign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said someone else from her party would become the chief minister of West Bengal if she did not win the Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, scheduled on September 30.

“Cast your vote even if it rains. I will suffer if I don’t get even one vote. Don’t be complacent and assume that my victory is ensured. Please don’t do that. If you want to see me as chief minister you must vote for me. Every vote is crucial. If I do not win, someone else will become the chief minister since we are in the majority,” Banerjee said at her first election meeting at Ekbalpore area, where members of the Muslim community comprise a sizeable chunk of voters.

“I contested from Nandigram but there was a conspiracy to defeat me. The matter is being heard by court. It is destiny that I am contesting from Bhabanipur again to become chief minister,” she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said, “The person responsible for this bypoll is Suvendu Adhikari. A defeated chief minister is making desperate efforts. She did not learn from the Nandigram lesson.”

Bhabanipur witnessed a flurry of activities on Wednesday as Banerjee, Adhikari, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta and Bengal BJP’s new president Sukanta Majumdar campaigned in different parts of the constituency.

Majumdar had an altercation with police when BJP workers were stopped from visiting homes of voters at Harish Chatterjee Street, where the CM lives.

