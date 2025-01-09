Stripped, tied up, and beaten, says Indian fisherman released by Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Tejendra Das, 49, a fisherman from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district who was released, alleged that he and 14 other fishermen on board a fishing trawler were stripped, tied-up and beaten with canes by some Bangladesh Navy personnel after they accidentally entered Bangladesh’s territorial waters on October 16 last year. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates fishermen who were released from prison in Bangladesh ahead of Gangasagar Mela in South 24 Parganas on Monday. (ANI)

“Evening had set in. It was October 16. Our trawler had accidentally entered Bangladesh territorial waters,” said Das, one of the 95 Indian fishermen who released from Bangladesh jail on January 5. He said the trawler Ma Basanti was intercepted by navy personnel soon after.

“We were ordered to board the navy’s ship. There, we were all tied up with our hands behind our back. Throughout the night we were tortured,” he said.

On the day, another fishing trawler with at least 31 fishermen from Kakdwip also strayed into Bangladeshi waters and was intercepted by the navy. Two days later, three more trawlers carrying 48 fishermen were intercepted, followed by another trawler with 16 fishermen on November 21. Except one fisherman Gunamoni Das (44) who jumped off the trawler and has gone missing, all the fishermen were sent to prisons in Patuakhali and Bagerhat in Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh completed the reciprocal repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen, who were detained for crossing the maritime boundary, on January 5. The exchange was viewed as a rare positive development at a time when bilateral relations were strained.

After meeting the fishermen who were released by Bangladesh, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said some fishermen reported being “beaten up” during their custody in Bangladesh. “I saw some of them limping, and they told me they were beaten up,” Banerjee told reporters.

Bangladesh on Thursday strongly denied allegations of assault, describing the claims as “baseless and fabricated.”

“Bangladesh firmly rejects such unfounded allegations which undermines the spirit of trust, goodwill and mutual respect between Bangladesh and India. Concerned authorities of Bangladesh have confirmed that, under no circumstances, were the detained fishermen physically abused,” the statement said.

Srikanta Ari, a fisherman on the trawler, FB Jhar, said their catch of fish was seized on November 21 and were taken to Mongla port by the Bangladesh navy which stripped them.

Rajesh Das, 38, whose trawler was intercepted on October 16, and sent to Patuakhali jail, said he didn’t face any problems. “We never faced any problem in the jail. The jail authorities treated us well. On days when beef was cooked for the jail inmates, we were given egg curry. No one tortured us in the jail,” Rajesh Das, who was kept in Patuakhali jail, said.

“We were only advised not to discuss or comment on political matters as Bangladesh was undergoing political turmoil,” he said.

The Bengal government has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the family of Gunamoni Das (44), a fisherman who has gone missing after jumping off the trawler to evade arrest. Additionally, Banerjee said her government would provide ₹10,000 to each of the 95 fishermen to support their families.