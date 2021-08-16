Sushmita Dev joins TMC a day after quitting Congress

Sushmita Dev, who was president of the women’s wing of the Congress, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday afternoon, a day after resigning from her party.

The TMC made the announcement on social media after Dev came down to Kolkata and met with TMC national general secretary and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien.

The meeting took place at Abhishek Banerjee’s office at Camac Street in south Kolkata. Dev later went to Nabanna, the state secretariat, and met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We warmly welcome the former president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev to our Trinamool family! Inspired by Mamata Banerjee, she joins us today in the presence of our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee & parliamentary party leader, Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien,” the TMC announced on Facebook and shared photos of the three leaders.

The TMC announced that Dev and Derek O’Brien will hold a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dev, 49, the daughter of former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, is a former Lok Sabha MP from Silchar, Assam. Her father, who died in 2017, represented the Silchar seat as well as the Tripura West Lok Sabha in the adjoining state. Her mother, Bithika Dev, is a former legislator from Silchar.

Since the TMC has plans to spread its base in Assam and Tripura, the development triggered speculations that Dev might be given an important position in the northeast.

“I cannot predict anything right now but any leader who is sincere about fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party is welcome on board,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

“I am surprised. Sushmita Dev held a high post in the Congress. Probably she had some grievance,” said former Bengal Congress president Pradip Bhattacharya, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Dev was chief of the All-India Mahila Congress. She was also a national spokesperson of the party. She sent her resignation letter to Congress working president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Sonia Gandhi had not received a letter from her, adding that he cannot comment until he speaks with her.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Surjewala said, “I tried speaking with Sushmita Dev, her phone was off. She was a dedicated Congress worker and perhaps is, even today. Sonia Gandhi has not received any letter from her. She is mature enough to make her decisions, can’t comment until I speak with her.”

In a letter addressed to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Dev wrote, “Please treat this as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.” She identified herself as “Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.”

Her Twitter bio was updated to read “Former Member, Indian National Congress,” and “Former President, All India Mahila Congress”. She also left WhatsApp groups of Mahila Congress and that of spokespersons, sources said.