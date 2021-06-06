Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suvendu Adhikari, brother booked for stealing relief material
Suvendu Adhikari, brother booked for stealing relief material

PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:34 AM IST
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari(PTI)

An FIR has been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari for allegedly stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office.

According to the police, the case has been filed against the Adhikari brothers on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board.

"On 29 May 2021 at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal whose estimated value is around lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," read the complaint submitted by Manna at Kanthi Police Station on June 1.

The complaint also mentioned that the BJP leaders used armed central forces in the alleged theft.

