Bengal turned into stack pile of explosives, Suvendu Adhikari writes to Amit Shah

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's leader of Opposition, wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the ‘alarming situation’ in the Mamata Banerjee-run state due to the recent incidents of violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I would like to draw your attention towards the alarming situation in West Bengal. Unfortunately, the state has turned into a stack pile of explosives,” Banerjee’s close aide-turned-rival wrote to Shah.

Speaking about the death of a man in Murshidabad earlier in the day, Adhikari said, “The deceased person Sirajul was a well known TMC worker and resident of Domkal Municipality in Murshidabad district. While he died, three others sustained grave injuries when some crude bombs which they were making went off.”

“This kind of news often surfaces from Murshidabad, Malda and South 24 Parganas districts, all bordering Bangladesh,” he added.

Giving further instances of violence in West Bengal districts, Adhikari said it had become “a regular affair” and alleged that crude bomb production had spread across the state like it is "a successful cottage industry".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter was written the same day when the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded independent judicial probes into the alleged presence of a terrorist at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting as well as into the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengal minister and TMC leader Sashi Panja displayed a photo purportedly showing Talib Hussain, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Sunday, with BJP leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah. He said this exposed the BJP’s connections with terrorists. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the photograph.

The BJP had earlier denied Hussain’s links with the party saying falsely implicating it was a new modus-operandi for Pakistan-based terror outfits.