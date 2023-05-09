‘Mamata is anti-Hindu, anti-India’: BJP MP slams ‘The Kerala Story’ ban

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee has hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the state government banned recently released film ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee termed the ban on 'The Kerala Story' a bid to win Muslim votes,(Twitter/ANI)

She made a huge mistake. She doesn't know Bengalis...If she is banning #TheKeralaStory, it seems Mamata Banerjee is anti-Hindu, anti-India & anti-women. The film is based on ISIS & nothing else. It means she is trying to ban this film to hide something", the MP told ANI.“She is banning a film by Sudipto Sen, a Bengali filmmaker. She seeks votes in the names of Bengalis but bans a film on Muslims. This has been done for Muslim votes”, she added. On Tuesday, the chief minister ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the Sudipto Sen-directorial to avoid any ‘incident of hatred and violence’. With this, Bengal has become the first state to ban the film, triggering a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

"To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," a West Bengal government official told PTI.

The film depicting how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the Islamic State has already kicked off a political controversy. The film's producer Vipul Shah has said the makers will take legal route against the ban by the Bengal government.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders have spoken about the film and its subject. “The movie ‘The Kerala story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements", the prime minister had said at a rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Ballary last week.

