Three killed in accident in Bengal’s Murshidabad

Three people, who were on their way to get Covid vaccines, died in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday morning when their scooter was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 34, police said.

The three were identified as Indrajit Saha, 30, a plumber, his wife Supriya, 29, and her father, Gopal Dutta, 55. They were pronounced dead on arrival at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Police said the three were on their way to a hospital in Berhampore town for their second dose.

The truck was seized from the spot but the driver managed to escape, an officer from Berhampore police station said on condition of anonymity.