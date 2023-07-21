‘Gherao BJP leaders’ homes on August 5, protest in Delhi on Oct 2: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Stepping up the attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for allegedly delaying funds to West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced on Friday that TMC leaders will peacefully gherao houses of all BJP leaders on August 5.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)

Speaking at TMC's annual Martyrs'Day event in Kolkata, Banerjee called forward party workers from every block and ward of Bengal to peacfully gherao the houses of BJP workers from 10 am to 6 pm on August 5.

Banerjee also said TMC leaders will go to Delhi to launch a massive protest against the BJP stopping the funding to the state.

He said, “I announce from here after taking the permission of our leader Mamata Banerjee. The way BJP is stopping our funds (to the state) - we will go to Delhi on 2nd October, on the day of Gandhi Jayanti...On 5th August, we will gherao all BJP leaders' houses peacefully.”

Addressing a Martyrs' Day rally, Abhishek Banerjee said, “The Centre, because of vendetta politics, has stopped funds for Bengal. As I had said earlier, we will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP-led Central government against blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA. On October 2, we will organise a protest outside Krishi Bhavan.”

Seconding her nephew, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that if their October 2 rally was stopped, they would sit down and begin protesting right there. She added, “Our movement against the Union government and BJP will continue unless our demands are fulfilled and dues are cleared. BJP has become simply intolerable now.”

Abhishek Banrerjee explained the reason for October 2 rally saying, “The 100- day job scheme is under a particular act which is named after the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. So on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year, we will be assembling at New Delhi in demand of our legitimate dues. We will force the Union government to clear our legitimate dues. They cannot hold it back forever.”

The TMC general secretary also said that the whole country was resonating with the slogan of the Opposition alliance — ‘Jeetega Bharat’. He added that BJP will be ousted and the alliance I.N.D.I.A will form the government after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The West Bengal government has on multiple occasions accused the Centre of blocking its funds. “They think that we will succumb to such pressure. But they are wrong. Trinamool Congress is like pure iron. The more it is burnt and hit, the stronger it would be", Abhishek Banerjee added.

