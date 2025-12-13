TMC, BJP lock horns after chaos during Messi’s event at Salt Lake stadium

Kolkata: A political row erupted in West Bengal between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the principal opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), minutes after chaos erupted at the Salt Lake stadium in Bidhannagar city, during an event of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi. Angry fans vandalised banners, threw bottles, ripped up seats and threw them on the pitch after Argentina football star Lionel Messi's early departure from the Salt Lake Stadium during his India Tour in Kolkata, on Saturday. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to Messi on X after fans went berserk and said that she has set up a three-member enquiry committee headed by retired judge Justice Ashik Kumar Ray to probe into the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee wrote on X.

This, however, couldn’t stop a political slugfest between the rival parties in the state. While the BJP blamed the TMC-led government and the state police, the ruling party was quick to wash its hands off while holding the organisers responsible for the mess.

“This incident once again proves that vulgarity is just another name of TMC. It could have been a proud moment for West Bengal that a footballer of such a repute came to the city. But TMC leaders tried to hijack the event and it turned out to be a total mess. The police too failed to show their professionalism,” said Sukanta Majumdar, Union minister and BJP leader.

“The incident is a result of the failure of the organisers. The state government or the TMC are in no way associated with this. Aroop Biswas, being the state sports minister, went there as a guest on invitation. He was not associated with the organisers. Several programs have been held in the stadium earlier,” said Debangshu Bhattacharya, state spokesperson of the TMC.

TMC, however, alleged that there were some people in the stadium who could be seen protesting with saffron flags and shouting “Jay Shree Ram” slogans.

“Some people could be seen damaging properties. They were carrying saffron flags and shouting ‘Jay Shree Ram’ slogans. BJP, in a bid to malign West Bengal, can go to any extent. So, it should also be investigated as to who were behind the riot and damaging properties. The chief minister has already ordered a probe,” said Bhattacharya.

The Congress too trained its guns against the TMC demanding the arrest of the state sports minister who was present at the stadium and was seen interacting with Messi.

“Did Messi come to meet the state sports minister? TMC leaders never lose a chance when it comes to hobnobbing with celebrities and pose for photos with them. The people are deprived even after paying hefty price for tickets. This a failure of the Mamata Banerjee-administration and the police. They gave the permission to hold the program. They can’t shrug off their responsibility,” said Suman Roy Chaudhuri, Congress leader.

Not satisfied with the state government’s order for a probe into the incident, BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari, wrote a letter to Governor CV Ananda Bose, demanding a probe by an independent committee headed by a judge of the Calcutta high court.

“In an attempt to deflect public outrage, the chief minister has set up an enquiry committee. This committee is structurally compromised, legally infirm and morally indefensible,” Adhikari wrote in his letter to the Governor.

The governor rushed to the stadium on Saturday evening to take stock of the situation.

“I want an explanation from the authorities as to why such a thing happened. Many skeletons in the cupboard will be unearthed,” he said.