Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC demands ban on Dilip Ghosh's campaign over his statement on Cooch Behar
kolkata news

TMC demands ban on Dilip Ghosh's campaign over his statement on Cooch Behar

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 08:08 AM IST
In a complaint lodged with the Election Commission, TMC said that Ghosh justified such 'murder' and threatened Bengal and its people of more such 'murders'.(PTI image)

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday demanded a ban on Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh's political campaign in the state for the ongoing assembly elections over his comment on the four people who were shot dead by security personnel after the violent incident in Cooch Behar district.

In a complaint lodged with the Election Commission, TMC said that Ghosh justified such 'murder' and threatened Bengal and its people of more such 'murders' in the following words: 'ar jodi barabakri kore Sitalkuchi dekheche ki hoche, jaegae jaegae Sitalkuchi hobe (people have seen what happened at Sitalkuchi, if anyone steps its boundary, the incident of Sitalkuchi will be repeated again and again).

Click here for full election updates

"Instead of condemning the acts of violence of CRPF in the brutal cold-blooded killing of the four innocent people, Dilip Ghosh has actively seen condoning the acts and in fact encouraging similar spell of violence in the ongoing elections in West Bengal," the complaint said.

"In the circumstances, we call upon you, to forthwith: First, initiate appropriate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against Dilip Ghosh for his inflammatory and inciting statement and openly threatening the electorate. Secondly, restrain Dilip Ghosh for campaigning for remaining phases," it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Behave, or face more Sitalkuchi-like killings: Dilip Ghosh's warning in Bengal

TMC stages protests across West Bengal over Sitalkuchi killings

Bengal's Sitalkuchi village plunges in gloom as firing victims taken for burial

Fake job outlets spreading via social media in Kolkata, cops issue warning

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours.

Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip ghosh trinamool congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP