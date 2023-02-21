TMC govt proposes law to sell assets of arsonists to compensate state, citizens

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Tuesday introduced a bill in the state assembly to empower the government to move court for attachment and public auction of the assets of persons who destroy public or private property during an agitation and to provide compensation to the victims.

Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya introduced the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2023 that seeks to amend the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act 1972 .

“The amendment will benefit not only the government but individuals as well. Properties of private citizens are also damaged during disruptive activities. The state will auction properties of the trouble makers and compensate the sufferers,” Bhattacharya told reporters after introducing the Bill.

The proposed amendment is expected to be taken up for consideration during the assembly’s ongoing budget session.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators said the Trinamool Congress wants to introduce all sorts of laws that aims to silence the voice of the opposition.

Bhattacharya also tabled the Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 which will amend the Lokayukta Act, 2003, and empower the governor to extend the term of office of the Lokayukta.

