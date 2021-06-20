Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC: Jagdeep Dhankhar trying to malign people of Bengal
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Shah twice, on Thursday and on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
TMC: Jagdeep Dhankhar trying to malign people of Bengal

  • TMC chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, also alleged that it is a deep-rooted political conspiracy that Dhankhar is exaggerating
Agencies | By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/ New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:36 AM IST

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said that West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was trying to malign the people of the state for voting their party to power by raising the post-poll violence issue in Delhi and demanded that he should be removed from his post.

TMC chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, also alleged that it is a deep-rooted political conspiracy that Dhankhar is exaggerating “stray incidents” as post-poll violence and meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders in Delhi.

Dhankhar met Shah twice, on Thursday and on Saturday.

“The governor has been making rounds in Delhi durbar of Shah. This is his effort to malign the state and its people who have elected Mamata Banerjee,” Roy told reporters.

