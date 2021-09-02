TMC leader Mukul Roy unwell, admitted to Kolkata’s SSKM hospital

Trinamool Congress (TMC) veteran Mukul Roy was admitted to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, according to a report by HT’s sister publication Livehindustan. He was seen walking inside the hospital with his security officials.

The Livehindustan report said that Roy was hospitalised due to an increase in his sodium and potassium levels. The 67-year-old politician has been keeping unwell after his wife Krishna died due to post coronavirus disease (Covid-19) complications at a hospital in Chennai in July this year.

Mukul Roy, one of the founding members of the TMC and a prominent face in West Bengal politics, left his party and joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017. He fought this year’s assembly elections with the BJP from the Krishnanagar North constituency and won. However, the BJP failed to win the elections and form the government in West Bengal.

On June 11, Mukul Roy returned to the TMC with party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee describing the moment as a “homecoming of the family’s boy” and alleged that the BJP did not allow anyone to live with dignity and peace.

The BJP, on many occasions, has slandered Roy for jumping ship. Leader of opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader and close aide of Mamata Banerjee, had sent a petition to the Speaker on June 18, seeking disqualification of Roy as the MLA from the Krishnanagar North constituency.

Roy’s appointment as the chairman of the public accounts committee (PAC) of the West Bengal assembly in July also drew sharp criticism from the BJP, with eight legislators of the saffron party resigning as heads of various assembly panels in the state. The BJP also told the Calcutta high court last month that Roy’s appointment as the PAC chairman violated a 50-year-old convention of an opposition party MLA getting the post.