Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TMC mulls action against MLAs who skipped assembly session defying party’s whip

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Some senior party leaders put the number of MLAs, who skipped the session on the last day of the assembly session last week defying a party whip, to at least 50

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is mulling action against a few dozen party legislators for allegedly skipping the last day of the assembly session last week defying a whip issued by the party’s chief whip.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh had issued a whip for all MLAs to attend the last two days of the budget session on March 19 and 20. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended and addressed the session on Wednesday (March 19). But party leaders said that several MLAs skipped the last day of the assembly sessions despite the whip.

Some senior party leaders put the number of such MLAs, who skipped the session on the last day, to at least 50.

TMC leaders also said that Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the state parliamentary affairs minister, has asked the party’s chief whip Nirmal Ghosh to submit a report on the number of leaders who skipped the sessions.

“We are working on the list of legislators who remained absent without taking permission or without informing us on either one day or during both sessions. We will complete the process by Wednesday. By Thursday or Friday, we will hold a meeting and take action,” Nirmal Ghosh, chief whip of the TMC, told HT.

Ghosh had issued a whip for all MLAs to attend the last two days of the budget session as some bills were to be tabled. Had the opposition demanded a voting, the party would have needed its full strength.

“While a finance bill and an education bill were tabled, the Business Advisory (BA) committee also sat in the House. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the house on Wednesday,” said a senior TMC leader.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On