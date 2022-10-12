TMC stokes Bengali sentiments to corner BJP after Sourav Ganguly’s BCCI exit

The exit of Sourav Ganguly as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal, with the ruling Trinamool Congress alleging that the veteran cricketer was a victim of vendetta at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India’s 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is set to become the new BCCI president as Ganguly, who held the position for three years, is likely to make way at the board’s annual general meeting on October 18.

Soon after the news of Ganguly’s name being dropped from the BCCI surfaced, the TMC upped the ante against the BJP, and the allegations gathered momentum as Jay Shah, the son of Union home minister Amit Shah, was retained as the BCCI secretary.

“Another example of political vendetta. Son of @AmitShah can be retained as Secretary of #BCCI. But @SGanguly99 can’t be. Is it because he is from the State of @MamataOfficial or he didn’t join @BJP4India? We are with you Dada!” tweeted TMC MP Santanu Sen.

The BJP rubbished the charges, stating that Ganguly is a cricketing legend and that the BCCI’s decision has nothing to do with politics.

“This is related to the world of cricket and only those related to cricket can comment on it. It has nothing to do with politics. The TMC can’t find an issue to attack the BJP and is hence politicising this,” senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

The former Indian cricket captain has always been at the core of the cricketing sentiment of Bengalis. During this year’s Durga Puja, Ganguly was invited by a puja committee in Kolkata to inaugurate a pandal made as a replica of the iconic balcony at England’s Lord’s stadium. Cricket fans fondly remember it for Ganguly’s epic celebration after India’s win in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final.

The TMC’s allegations of Ganguly being a victim of BJP’s vendetta politics can be traced back to 2021 when speculations were rife ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls when the saffron party tried to rope in the cricketer for their election activities.

In January 2021, when Ganguly was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after suffering a mild heart attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up to enquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Even on May 6 this year, Amit Shah along with top leaders of the state BJP, went to Ganguly’s residence and had dinner.

Ganguly, however, stayed clear and didn’t enter the political arena, though he was seen sharing the dais with chief minister Mamata Banerjee on September 1 at a government programme organised after the Durga Puja in Kolkata got a heritage tag from UNESCO.

The BJP, however, denied claims of trying to rope in Ganguly ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

“We don’t know when the BJP tried to rope in Ganguly. He is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI. Did they have any role when he took over as BCCI president? The TMC should stop politicising every issue,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP national vice-president.

“Since the BJP floated propaganda during and after the 2021 polls, it will surely be the responsibility of the party to respond to such speculations (that politics is behind Ganguly not getting a second term as BCCI chief). It seems the BJP is trying to humiliate Sourav,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

Political commentators like Biswanath Chakraborty feel that the even though it won’t cost the BJP much politically, it will definitely be a boost for the TMC if it manages to induct Ganguly.

“The BJP is already in trouble in West Bengal. So, what else can it lose? But the TMC would definitely try to increase its hobnobbing with Ganguly. The party’s image has taken a hit and hence if a man with a clean image joins the party it would definitely be a booster,” Chakraborty said.