Will oppose Delhi ordinance in Rajya Sabha: Mamata Banerjee promises Kejriwal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha against the central government’s ordinance brought to curb the Delhi government’s administrative powers, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, after meeting her Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, respectively, at the state secretariat in Howrah district.

“This will give us a chance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the TMC chairperson said, triggering speculations that the ordinance issue may add impetus to the effort opposition parties are making to form an anti-BJP platform.

The TMC has 12 Rajya Sabha members.

“The Centre wants to crush the success people of Delhi achieved after an eight-year struggle. The Centre brought the ordinance hours before the Supreme Court, which passed an order in our favour, went on vacation. They are making a mockery of democracy,” Kejriwal said, thanking Banerjee for her support.

Mann accused the BJP of causing problems for states ruled by opposition parties.

“They will go to any length. They created trouble for us in Punjab with the governor not allowing the state government to hold a budget session of the legislative assembly. If 30 governors and the Prime Minister can run the country then why do they make tall statements on India’s democracy during their foreign tours?” Mann said.

Before arriving in Kolkata, Kejriwal announced that from Tuesday he would be travelling across India to seek support against the ordinance.

He tweeted: “After years, the Supreme Court gave a verdict in favour of the people of Delhi. But it was overturned by the Centre through the ordinance. When this law comes in the Rajya Sabha, it should not be allowed to pass under any circumstances. I will meet the presidents of all political parties and seek their support.”

After meeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in New Delhi on Sunday, Kejriwal said the ordinance can be rejected by the Upper House if opposition parties unite. Kejriwal and Mann are scheduled to meet Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday to speak their support against the ordinance in Rajya Sabha.

On May 11, the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government will have administrative powers except on issues related to law and order and land. Soon after this, the Delhi government transferred IAS officer Ashish More who alleged that it was an act of personal vengeance by minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. On May 19, the Centre brought an ordinance giving special powers to the lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi and created a separate service for officers serving in Delhi.

Banerjee and the two AAP chief ministers addressed the media after holding a closed-door meeting.

“They (BJP) buy MLAs to form governments in states where they don’t have majority. In states where they can’t form government, opposition MLAs are threatened with federal agency probes so that they are compelled to switch sides. In states where these don’t work, they make things difficult for the government. This has happened in Bengal, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh,” said Kejriwal.

“If the country survives, the parties will survive. After 2024, they (BJP) will change the Constitution,” Kejriwal said.

Supporting him, Banerjee said: “This is a government of the bulldozer, for the bulldozer and by the bulldozer. They cannot accept a Supreme Court verdict. I am shocked. The Centre wants to rule all states with governors and ordinances.”

“I am told that many BJP (Rajya Sabha) members are not happy. I appeal to all to defeat the ordinance. I am with Telangana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on this issue,” she added.

None of the three leaders mentioned Congress at the press conference.

The Congress has so far kept silent on its stand on the ordinance but the party’s Delhi leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit have accused Kejriwal of being rude.

“The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units & other like-minded parties on the same. The Party believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party,” tweeted Congress Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal.

Bengal BJP leaders took a swipe at the opposition leaders after Tuesday’s meeting.

“This is not an alliance. It is a gang where everybody is looking for an opportunity to be the leader,” said Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

