Trawler capsizes in river near Nandigram, 1 dead, 3 missing

PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The trawler toppled due to high tide, and the fishermen fell into the river.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A trawler capsized in the Haldi river in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, killing a fisherman, while three others were missing, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night near Nandigram when the trawler with 14 fishermen on board was anchored at the mouth of a canal where it meets the Haldi river, he said.

The fishermen had anchored the trawler as they wanted to have dinner before setting out for fishing, he added.

The trawler toppled due to high tide, and the fishermen fell into the river.

Ten of them either managed to swim to safety or were rescued, while four others went missing, the official said.

A body was fished out in the early hours of Sunday, he said.

A search is underway for those missing, the official said.

