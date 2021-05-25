Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 2 die due to electrocution, 40 houses partly damaged in tornado ahead of Yaas: Mamata Banerjee
kolkata news

2 die due to electrocution, 40 houses partly damaged in tornado ahead of Yaas: Mamata Banerjee

The tornado lasted for one and a half minute, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:05 PM IST
A storm like weather conditions near Howrah bridge due to the formation of cyclone Yaas, in Howrah(PTI Photo)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that two people died due to electrocution in West Bengal's Chinsurah due to a tornado ahead of the landfall of cyclone Yaas.

"Two people died due to electrocution in Hooghly's Chinsurah today. In another incident in Halisahar, 40 houses were also damaged due to the tornado. At least four to five people suffered minor injuries in this incident," Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference.

The chief minister assured that Bengal is prepared ahead of the landfall and said it has rescued 1.1 million so far. "We are prepared. Based on the information we have, the cyclone will hit the state between morning and noon. Since the landfall is expected to occur between early morning and noon, it is advisable to remain indoors. I request everyone to remain calm," Mamata further added.

"I request people to not get out of their homes unnecessarily. More than three lakh officials are on alert. We will be stationed here the entire night. Officers and police officials are stationed everywhere," the chief minister said.

The tornado hit Hooghly and North 24 Parganas and occurred hours before cyclone Yaas is expected to make a landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district tomorrow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone yaas
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP