2 die due to electrocution, 40 houses partly damaged in tornado ahead of Yaas: Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that two people died due to electrocution in West Bengal's Chinsurah due to a tornado ahead of the landfall of cyclone Yaas.

"Two people died due to electrocution in Hooghly's Chinsurah today. In another incident in Halisahar, 40 houses were also damaged due to the tornado. At least four to five people suffered minor injuries in this incident," Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference.

The chief minister assured that Bengal is prepared ahead of the landfall and said it has rescued 1.1 million so far. "We are prepared. Based on the information we have, the cyclone will hit the state between morning and noon. Since the landfall is expected to occur between early morning and noon, it is advisable to remain indoors. I request everyone to remain calm," Mamata further added.

"I request people to not get out of their homes unnecessarily. More than three lakh officials are on alert. We will be stationed here the entire night. Officers and police officials are stationed everywhere," the chief minister said.

The tornado hit Hooghly and North 24 Parganas and occurred hours before cyclone Yaas is expected to make a landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district tomorrow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON