Two men, out on bail, held with heroin worth 1.4 crore from Murshidabad

BERHAMPORE: Around 3 kilo heroin, estimated to be worth at least ₹1.4 crore in the local drug market, was seized on Sunday night from the Jangipur area of Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police said.

A joint team of the Sagardighi police station and the special operations group (SOG) of Jangipur police district arrested two men, residents of Murshidabad, from the Anupnagar intersection on NH-34 and recovered the heroin from their possession.

“The quality of the heroin is quite good. We think its price in the domestic market is between ₹1.4 and 1.5 crore. We are sending the samples to the laboratory,” said superintendent of Jangipur police district, Bhola Nath Pandey.

A senior Jangipur police district officer, who did not want to be named, said: “The arrested men have been identified as Luton Sheikh, 28, a resident of Suti area, and Golam Mostafa, 30, a resident of Raghunathganj area. They will be produced before a special court.”

The officers said they were tipped off on Sunday evening that two men were coming from north Bengal with a big consignment of heroin. They intercepted a car near Anupnagar.

Till a few years ago, the Lalgola and Bhagabangola areas of the district were known as a haven for heroin producers. Police cracked down on most of the gangs operating in the region.

“The consignments are now coming from various places. The seized heroin, for example, was shipped from the Fulbari area of Siliguri. Sheikh was arrested a couple of years ago in Uttar Pradesh on charges of drug smuggling. Mostafa was arrested in Nagaland in another case. Both were out on bail,” an officer said.