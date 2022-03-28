Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Two men, out on bail, held with heroin worth 1.4 crore from Murshidabad
kolkata news

Two men, out on bail, held with heroin worth 1.4 crore from Murshidabad

The Lalgola and Bhagabangola areas of Benga’s Murshidabad district were known as a haven for heroin producers till a few years ago. Police said the seized heroin was shipped from the Fulbari area of Siliguri.
Police said that they are sending heroin samples to the laboratory. The two accused will be produced before a special court. (HT Photo/Sreyasi Pal)
Police said that they are sending heroin samples to the laboratory. The two accused will be produced before a special court. (HT Photo/Sreyasi Pal)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Copy Link
BySreyasi Pal

BERHAMPORE: Around 3 kilo heroin, estimated to be worth at least 1.4 crore in the local drug market, was seized on Sunday night from the Jangipur area of Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police said.

A joint team of the Sagardighi police station and the special operations group (SOG) of Jangipur police district arrested two men, residents of Murshidabad, from the Anupnagar intersection on NH-34 and recovered the heroin from their possession.

“The quality of the heroin is quite good. We think its price in the domestic market is between 1.4 and 1.5 crore. We are sending the samples to the laboratory,” said superintendent of Jangipur police district, Bhola Nath Pandey.

A senior Jangipur police district officer, who did not want to be named, said: “The arrested men have been identified as Luton Sheikh, 28, a resident of Suti area, and Golam Mostafa, 30, a resident of Raghunathganj area. They will be produced before a special court.”

The officers said they were tipped off on Sunday evening that two men were coming from north Bengal with a big consignment of heroin. They intercepted a car near Anupnagar.

Till a few years ago, the Lalgola and Bhagabangola areas of the district were known as a haven for heroin producers. Police cracked down on most of the gangs operating in the region.

“The consignments are now coming from various places. The seized heroin, for example, was shipped from the Fulbari area of Siliguri. Sheikh was arrested a couple of years ago in Uttar Pradesh on charges of drug smuggling. Mostafa was arrested in Nagaland in another case. Both were out on bail,” an officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out