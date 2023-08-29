Two jewellery showrooms of same company looted in separate Bengal districts

Two showrooms of a well-known jewellery company were looted in Nadia and Purulia districts of West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon by gangs that operated almost simultaneously, police said. The Nadia district police acted within 10 minutes of the crime and nabbed four members of the gang who were carrying a part of the loot. (Representative Image)

“Although the criminals managed to flee with a lot of jewellery in both places, the Nadia district police acted within 10 minutes of the crime and nabbed four members of the gang who were carrying a part of the loot. The Purulia police have deployed a huge contingent to conduct raids and block highways,” a state police officer in Kolkata said on condition of anonymity.

“It appears that both operations were carried out by members of the same gang. The staff of the showrooms said the criminals were speaking in Hindi. It is possible that they came from another state. Investigations are on,” the officer added.

The showroom in Nadia is located at the busy Ranaghat town. The other showroom is located at Purulia town’s Namopara area, a business district not far from the railway station.

The criminals fired shorts inside the Ranaghat showroom to scare the staff and also fired at policemen while fleeing. One criminal was injured during the exchange of fire.

There was no report of any arrest, death or injury in Purulia till 6pm.

No official of the jewellery company, Senco Gold and Diamonds, spoke to the media.

Although several dacoities have taken place at jewellery shops in Bengal in recent years, this is the first time two showrooms of a big company were raided by two gangs on the same day.