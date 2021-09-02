Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Visva-Bharati moves Calcutta high court over students’ stir
kolkata news

Visva-Bharati moves Calcutta high court over students’ stir

  • The petition is likely to be heard later this week.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:51 AM IST

hAuthorities of the Visva-Bharati University on Wednesday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking intervention in clearing the impasse created by an agitation against expulsion of three students on disciplinary grounds.

The petition is likely to be heard later this week.

Visva-Bharati did not make any statement.

However, lawyers aware of the development said the university in its petition said that security on campus has been breached by the student agitation that started on August 28. Since then, vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty has been confined to his on-campus residence.

visva bharati university calcutta high court
