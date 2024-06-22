W Bengal: Class 10 students bring crude firearm to school; handed over to police

Two Class 10 students were handed over to the police on Saturday for allegedly taking a crude firearm to their school in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, which often hit the headlines for political killings, clashes and recovery of abandoned crude bombs. According to police, the two students claimed that they found the crude firearm from an abandoned place while coming to school and they took it to the school to show it to their classmates. (Representative Image)

According to police, the duo claimed that they found the crude firearm from an abandoned place while coming to school and they took it to the school to show it to their classmates.

“The firearm has been seized. As they are still school students, they are being treated as children in conflict with law (CCL). They will be produced before the juvenile court,” said a police officer of Rejinagar police station.

He, however, said that the firearm was not in a working condition and there was no cartridge in it.

“After the morning prayer was over, a student informed us that some senior students were seen with a firearm. The teachers went to Class 9 and Class 10, searched the students and the firearm was found,” the headmaster of the school told media persons.

The local police were soon informed and two boys who brough it to the school were handed over to the police.