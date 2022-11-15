Watch: Mamata Banerjee stops convoy at roadside shop, fries pakodas

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 15, 2022 08:00 PM IST

Earlier in the day, she also tried her hands at drums during a traditional event in the district to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who led a movement against the British in what was then the Bengal presidency.

Mamata Banerjee frying pakoda in West Bengal's Jhargram.(AITC)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and served pakodas to locals in Jhargram. “A people's leader in the true sense, she certainly knows how to win the hearts of people!” the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) tweeted a video of the party chief.

In the videos, which have now been widely shared on social media, Banerjee can be seen frying pakodas and then serving them.

Wrapping them in the paper, the chief minister seems delighted as she handed over pakodas to the people standing around her. In another video, Banerjee is seen distributing chocolates to the children standing nearby in the crowd.

Before leaving the shop, the chief minister interacts with the owner, Buddhadev Mohanto, and asks him if she helped sales go up. The shopkeeper could also be heard saying did not expect any such thing to happen to him.

Earlier in the day, she also tried her hands at drums during a traditional event in the district to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who led a movement against the British in what was then the Bengal presidency.

At the event, the Bengal CM also renewed her all-out attack against the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of not clearing the state's dues. “Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues,” Banerjee said.

