After RaGa and Modi, Mamata Banerjee too tries her hand at drumming. Watch

kolkata news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 05:46 PM IST

In a video shared on social media platforms, the Bengal chief minister was seen playing the drum and later joining folk dancers on stage.

Mamata Banerjee playing the drum at a cultural function in Jhargram, West Bengal. (ANI)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday tried her hand at drumming during a traditional event in the state’s Jhargram district, becoming the latest political leader - after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra - to play a musical instrument. She was also seen dancing with performers - as was Gandhi - at the function.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, she was seen participating in a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who led a movement against the British in what was then the Bengal Presidency.

Watch:

At the event, the Bengal CM also renewed her all-out attack against the BJP-led centre, accusing it of not clearing the state's dues. “Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi - in Indonesia attending the G20 summit - was also seen playing the drums; that was at a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi was seen playing the drums at a cultural show in Maharashtra's Kalamnuri. The event was a part of the Congress’ pan-India yatra, which is now in its third month and will be in the state for another week before making its way to Madhya Pradesh.

mamata banerjee jhargram
Story Saved
×
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
