After RaGa and Modi, Mamata Banerjee too tries her hand at drumming. Watch

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday tried her hand at drumming during a traditional event in the state’s Jhargram district, becoming the latest political leader - after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra - to play a musical instrument. She was also seen dancing with performers - as was Gandhi - at the function.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, she was seen participating in a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who led a movement against the British in what was then the Bengal Presidency.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tries her hand on drums and joins artists performing traditional dance in Jhargram pic.twitter.com/j8MeN5X8zq — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

At the event, the Bengal CM also renewed her all-out attack against the BJP-led centre, accusing it of not clearing the state's dues. “Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi - in Indonesia attending the G20 summit - was also seen playing the drums; that was at a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi was seen playing the drums at a cultural show in Maharashtra's Kalamnuri. The event was a part of the Congress’ pan-India yatra, which is now in its third month and will be in the state for another week before making its way to Madhya Pradesh.