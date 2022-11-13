Watch: At Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maha’s Kalamuri, Rahul Gandhi tries drumming

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Maharashtra for the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, tried his hands at drumming at a cultural show in Kalamnuri. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Gandhi reaching the stage and joining the drummers.

He slowly picked up the rhythm with a person chanting ‘One, Two, Three' on the microphone. The video ends with Gandhi shaking hands with the drummers.

The Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, entered Maharashtra on November 7 and will be in the state for 14 days.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tries his hand on drum with artists at a cultural show in Kalamnuri, Hingoli district in Maharashtra during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'



The Yatra is currently in Kalamnuri and will move to Washim on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering in Kalamnuri, where he lashed out at the Maharashtra government and the Centre over shifting of mega projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn and the Tata Airbus from Maharashtra to Gujarat, PTI reported

Gandhi also said the Yatra's message is that the country cannot be divided and hatred would not be allowed to be spread.

On Saturday, nearly 250 writers and artists extended their support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and held a meeting with Gandhi and handed him a memorandum

"We had a meeting with him. Nearly 250 writers and artists extended support to our memorandum," Marathi writer Laxmikant told PTI.

Laxmikant added that some of the issues discussed with Rahul Gandhi and covered in the memorandum included the dilution of labour laws, farmers' plight and anti-farmer policies.