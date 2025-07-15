WB: 34 Indian fishermen intercepted after straying into Bangladesh waters

At least 34 Indian fishermen from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district were intercepted by Bangladeshi authorities on Sunday after they strayed into international waters in two fishing trawlers, people familiar with the matter said. BSF personnel patrol the Gangadhar river near the India-Bangladesh border. (AFP)

“Thirty four fishermen have been held by the Bangladesh authorities after they strayed into the neighbouring country’s waters. Two fishing trawlers have been seized,” Manturam Pakhira, Trinamool Congress legislator from Kakdwip, told HT.

The fishermen, mostly from the same district, had started nearly a week ago on the two trawlers — FB Jhor and FB Mongol Chandi-38.

The fishermen reportedly ventured into the high seas to catch the hilsa fish, found in abundance in Bangladesh waters around this time of the year. The population of the fish has dwindled in Indian waters over the years.

On October 16, 2024, at least 31 fishermen were intercepted by the Bangladesh Coast Guard when two fishing trawlers strayed into neighbouring waters. Two days later, three more trawlers with 48 fishermen on board were intercepted, while another trawler with 16 fishermen was seized on November 21. They were sent to Patuakhali and Bagerhat prisons.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that some of the 95 fishermen, who were released by the Bangladesh government recently, were beaten up in jail in the neighbouring country. One fisherman died after he jumped into the sea to evade arrest.

All 95 fishermen were released in January this year and handed over to the Indian Coast Guard. They reached Sagar Island on January 6.

Banerjee also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the fisherman who died. She also said that her government would give ₹10,000 to each of the 95 fishermen to support their families.