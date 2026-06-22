West Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday announced several new welfare schemes while presenting the full budget for fiscal year (FY) 2026-27 of the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Every sub-division in Bengal to have women police station; each police station to have women help desk. (File Getty Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He allocated ₹36,000 crore for women’s financial assistance scheme Annapurna Yojna, announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state employees and increased the local area development fund for legislators from ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore, among other measures.

Dasgupta pledged to fill up vacancies in various government departments and reserve 33% of these jobs for women. He said the DA now stands at 38%, will be effective starting October 1, 2026.

Also Read:‘Those who looted public money in Bengal being sent to jail’: PM Modi promises fast-paced changes under BJP govt

“The BJP government will continue all existing social welfare schemes started by erstwhile governments”, he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also announced the filling up of 20,000 vacancies in the police department, setting up a deep sea port in East Midnapore, a one-time incentive of ₹50,000 for unmarried girls for college education and reducing commercial land use in Darjeeling tea gardens from 30% to 15% to protect the environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also announced the filling up of 20,000 vacancies in the police department, setting up a deep sea port in East Midnapore, a one-time incentive of ₹50,000 for unmarried girls for college education and reducing commercial land use in Darjeeling tea gardens from 30% to 15% to protect the environment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also announced that retired journalists will get a monthly pension of ₹5,000 and people who were jailed for political reasons will receive ₹10,000 a month.