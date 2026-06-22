...
...
Next Story

West Bengal Budget 2026: 36,000 crore allotted for women’s financial assistance scheme

West Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday announced several new welfare schemes while presenting the full budget for fiscal year (FY) 2026-27

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 03:17 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

West Bengal finance minister Swapan Dasgupta on Monday announced several new welfare schemes while presenting the full budget for fiscal year (FY) 2026-27 of the state’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Every sub-division in Bengal to have women police station; each police station to have women help desk. (File Getty Images)
Every sub-division in Bengal to have women police station; each police station to have women help desk. (File Getty Images)

He allocated 36,000 crore for women’s financial assistance scheme Annapurna Yojna, announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state employees and increased the local area development fund for legislators from 70 lakh to 1 crore, among other measures.

Dasgupta pledged to fill up vacancies in various government departments and reserve 33% of these jobs for women. He said the DA now stands at 38%, will be effective starting October 1, 2026.

Also Read:‘Those who looted public money in Bengal being sent to jail’: PM Modi promises fast-paced changes under BJP govt

“The BJP government will continue all existing social welfare schemes started by erstwhile governments”, he added.

He also announced that retired journalists will get a monthly pension of 5,000 and people who were jailed for political reasons will receive 10,000 a month.

 
west bengalbengal
Home/Cities/Kolkata News/West Bengal Budget 2026: ₹36,000 crore allotted for women’s financial assistance scheme
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON