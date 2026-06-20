'Those who looted public money in Bengal being sent to jail': PM Modi promises fast-paced changes under BJP govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that those who had "looted public money" in West Bengal were now being forced to return it and face jail, as he used the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas celebrations to sharpen his attack on previous governments in the state. PM Modi claimed that development efforts had gained momentum under the current dispensation and that Bengal was witnessing a fresh sense of optimism. (@NarendraModi)

"Those who had looted public money in Bengal are returning it now, and they are being sent to jail," Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.

Taking an indirect potshot at TMC, the Prime Minister accused earlier governments in the state of hindering development and forcing people to leave Bengal in search of opportunities elsewhere.

"We have been witness to how previous governments functioned. They pushed Bengal backwards and turned it into a land of exodus," he said according to news agency PTI.

Also Read: PM Kisan 23rd installment released: Over 9 crore farmers receive ₹2,000; how to check status

Modi claimed that development efforts had gained momentum under the current dispensation and that West Bengal was witnessing a fresh sense of optimism.

"There is new freshness in the air of Bengal as if the state is now free from shackles," he said, adding, "May this historic Paschimbanga Divas inspire development of West Bengal."

The Prime Minister further alleged that a previous state government had stalled land transfers needed for border fencing.

"The previous government in Bengal had halted the transfer of land for border fencing. That process started under the present regime," he said.

PM Modi participates in 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebration During the programme, Modi took part in Paschimbanga Divas celebrations and released the 23rd instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, transferring more than ₹18,880 crore to over 9.44 crore beneficiaries across the country.

The event was attended by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, legislators, government officials and members of the public.

Modi also launched, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects across the railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.

Among the key announcements was the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal. The scheme is expected to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across around 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state during 2026-27, with crops worth an estimated ₹28,140 crore covered under the programme.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation and laid foundation stones for railway projects worth around ₹590 crore.

In addition, he inaugurated 49 road infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering more than 315 kilometres across various districts of West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)