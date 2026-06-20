PM Kisan 23rd installment today: Over 9 crore farmers to receive ₹2,000; here's how to check status

The Centre is set to release the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on June 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to transfer financial assistance to eligible farmers during an event in Tarakeswar, Hooghly district of West Bengal. The government will disburse around ₹18,880 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). (DPR PMO)

According to official information, more than 9.44 crore beneficiaries will receive the next installment under the scheme. The government will disburse around ₹18,880 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), crediting ₹2,000 directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

The installment is expected to be released at 3:45 pm during the Prime Minister's programme in West Bengal.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive income support of ₹6,000 annually, paid in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.

The previous, 22nd installment was released on March 13, 2026, benefiting over 9.35 crore farmers. The government had disbursed ₹18,640 crore under the scheme, including financial assistance to more than 2.15 crore women beneficiaries.

Farmers can use the "Know Your Status" feature available on the PM-KISAN portal to check payment details, eligibility status, Aadhaar linkage, land seeding information and e-KYC status.

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How to check PM Kisan 23rd installment status Farmers can follow these steps to verify whether the latest installment has been credited:

Step 1:Visit the official PM-KISAN portal at pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2:Under the "Farmer's Corner" section, click on the "Know Your Status" option.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and the security code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP to view the payment and beneficiary status.

How self-registered and CSC farmers can check their status Farmers who registered themselves or through Common Service Centres (CSCs) can also verify their details online.

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on "Status of Self Registered Farmer/CSC Farmers" under the Farmer's Corner section.

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar number and security code to check the status.

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How to Check the PM Kisan Beneficiary List To check whether your name appears in the beneficiary list:

Step 1: Visit the PM-KISAN portal.

Step 2: Click on the "Beneficiary List" option under Farmer's Corner.

Step 3: Select the state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 4: Click on "Get Report" to view the list of beneficiaries for the selected village.