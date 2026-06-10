India has witnessed the longest period in its history during which the welfare of the poor and the common man has remained at the core of every policy initiative of the central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a mission to expand welfare, opportunity, and access to essential services for all citizens. PM Modi’s milestone: The politics of delivery, not just a record

It is therefore not surprising that the country has rallied behind his decisive, caring and compassionate leadership, making him India’s longest-serving elected PM.

The historic milestone reached on June 10 marks a significant moment in India’s democratic journey. The country decisively voted the Modi Government to power in 2014 at a time when the economy was shaky and public frustration was growing over the scandals and controversies that dominated the discredited United Progressive Alliance regime.

PM Modi’s 4,399 days of service as India’s elected leader, surpassing the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru after his first electoral victory in 1952, have been marked by far-reaching transformation.

The Modi government ensured free foodgrains for over 810 million people, enabled financial inclusion through 580 million Jan Dhan bank accounts, and provided tap water connections to 160 million households. Through Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, 120 million families are assured free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh.

For many young Indians, it may be difficult to imagine how challenging life was before the transformational changes introduced by him, first as chief minister of Gujarat and later as PM. His decisive leadership, combined with a caring and compassionate approach, has steered India towards the Viksit Bharat [developed India] 2047 mission, combining pride in India’s heritage with an ambitious development agenda.

For the PM, women are not merely beneficiaries of assistance, but builders of the nation. The fundamentals were addressed first: more than 120 million toilets were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, enhancing safety and dignity, while over 100 million free LPG connections were provided under the Ujjwala Yojana, freeing women from the hazards of smoke-filled kitchens.

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative has reinforced the importance of the girl child’s education and well-being. Through the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Prime Minister has secured greater representation for women in the country’s legislatures to carry forward women-led development.

Farmer welfare has been a central pillar of PM Modi’s policies. Through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), income support is transferred directly to crores of farmers in recognition of their contribution. Nearly 100 million farmer families have benefited from more than ₹4.28 lakh crore disbursed under the scheme.

The government has also significantly increased the Minimum Support Price, which is now at least 1.5 times the input cost. Also, farmers have been protected from the sharp rise in global fertiliser prices through continued access to crop nutrients at affordable rates.

Flagship initiatives such as Make in India and Startup India have been designed to create opportunities for young Indians. The establishment of a dedicated ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship has helped equip the youth with skills relevant to a modern economy, while positioning India to take advantage of the emerging Artificial Intelligence revolution.

Startup India, along with broader support for innovation, has enabled many young people to transition from job seekers to job creators. These initiatives have laid the foundation for a new wave of entrepreneurship with the potential to contribute significantly to economic growth and employment generation.

Before 2014, India was widely regarded as one of the world’s “Fragile Five” economies, with investor confidence declining. With bold reforms, investor-friendly policies, fiscal discipline and lower inflation, India is now the world’s fastest-growing major economy and an increasingly attractive destination for business and investment.

India has signed Free Trade Agreements with developed countries, opening global opportunities for our youth, farmers, small businesses, artisans and workers without compromising India’s interests, unlike some reckless deals signed by the UPA.

The government has also strengthened the confidence of businesses and the middle class through major reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax and lower tax rates. The Digital India initiative, coupled with the rapid expansion of internet access and digital payment systems, has had a significant impact on the economy while making daily life easier for citizens.

Businesses have further benefited from the decriminalisation of numerous outdated and minor offences, as well as the removal of unnecessary compliance burdens. The middle class has also received substantial relief, with annual income up to ₹12.75 lakh being made exempt from income tax.

The Modi government is rapidly transforming India’s infrastructure. The number of operational airports has more than doubled, rising from 74 in 2014 to more than 160. Large-scale railway electrification, the ambitious bullet train project, and the rapid expansion of national highways and expressways have made many parts of India’s infrastructure comparable with the best in the world.

The true significance of the PM’s historic milestone lies not in the number of days served, but in the scale of change delivered. His leadership has placed the welfare of the poor and farmers, the aspirations of the middle class, and the ambitions of a rising India at the centre of governance,

As the nation moves forward, this journey of transformation continues with renewed resolve towards building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(Piyush Goyal is a senior cabinet minister. The views expressed are personal)