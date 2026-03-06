PM Modi calls for linking global markets with local farmers

The Union government aims to transform agriculture into a globally competitive sector for which the budget 2026-27 has ample provisions that will also result in a broader transformation of rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Addressing the third in a series of budget-related webinars, in which Modi interacted with policymakers, he called for a unified, “whole of government” approach towards agriculture experts, industry, and farmers to meet global branding and quality standards to modernise farming.

Modi urged farmers to leverage India’s diverse climatic conditions to scale up high-value crops, such as nuts, cocoa, and agarwood, so that the Indian products can win global markets, amid shifts in consumption trends.

“Today, markets of the world are opening, and global demand is changing. It is necessary to have more discussion on making our agriculture export-oriented. We have a diverse climate, and we must take full advantage of it. We are rich in agro-climatic zones,” he said.

Modi focused on raising productivity and exports from the farm sector, a key source of income for nearly half of all Indians. Agriculture is also critical for the manufacturing sector because it provides key raw materials for industry.

“You must have noticed that your suggestions are reflected in the budget and have been very useful. But now that the budget has been presented, the next step is to ensure that the country receives the full potential benefits of it,” Modi told officials at the start of the day-long brainstorming.

Modi called for the setting of clear goals to connect “local farmers with global markets”, underlining shifting global demand and the necessity of making Indian agriculture export-oriented. “In this webinar, it is essential to have maximum discussion on making our farming export-oriented.”

Successive budgets focused on continuously strengthening the agriculture sector, Modi said, adding that schemes such as PM-Kisan, a cash-transfer plan, and minimum support prices that give 50% returns had cut risks for poor cultivators.

Providing data on the success of existing schemes, Modi said 100 million farmers have received over ₹4 lakh crore as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Nearly ₹2 lakh crore in insurance claims have been settled under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the flagship crop coverage scheme, and institutional credit coverage stands at over 75%, Modi said. “Such numerous efforts have reduced the risks for farmers and provided them with basic economic security.”

Modi called for effective and faster implementation of this year’s budget proposals, such as region-specific promotion of crops like cocoa, cashew, and sandalwood. He mentioned a proposal for the promotion of agarwood in the northeast and temperate nut crops in the Himalayan states.

Modi noted that export-oriented production would create rural jobs through processing and value addition. “If we scale high-value agriculture together, it will transform agriculture into a globally competitive sector,” Modi said.

Modi said modernisation and expansion of the fishery sector can catapult India into one of the largest exporters globally, leading to higher income for fishers. “There is a need for new business models in hatcheries, feed, and logistics to realise the potential of the blue economy.”

Modi stressed chemical-free and natural farming for sustainable agriculture, which is a “strategic pillar of India’s long-term development journey”.