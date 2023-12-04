WB: Engine of Radhikapur Express derails after hitting a truck; no casualties

The engine of the 13145 Radhikapur Express derailed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district in the early hours of Monday after hitting a truck laden with sand.

Even though the engine caught fire because of the impact, there were no reports of any injuries or casualties, railway officials said.

“The incident took place around 1.25 am when a lorry rammed into a level crossing gate between Dhulianganga and Ballalpur in Murshidabad and came in front of the train. Four wheels of the engine got derailed and the engine caught fire. The engine was immediately detached from the train,” said a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control within an hour.

The train had left Kolkata on Sunday evening and was heading towards Radhikapur in Uttar Dinajpur district in north Bengal.

“No one was injured. A special train was arranged to transport the stranded passengers to Radhikapur,” the spokesperson said.

A few trains had to be cancelled, diverted and terminated shortly due to the accident.