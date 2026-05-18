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WB govt directs departments to cut expenses, submit cost-saving action plans

WB govt directs departments to cut expenses, submit cost-saving action plans

Published on: May 18, 2026 11:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Monday directed all departments and district administrations to undertake strict expenditure-control measures and prepare detailed action plans aimed at reducing avoidable spending, a source said.

WB govt directs departments to cut expenses, submit cost-saving action plans

A directive issued by the office of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday laid down steps to ensure prudent use of government resources, curb unnecessary expenditure while promoting energy conservation and digital governance, he said.

According to the official, the circular has been sent to all departmental heads and district magistrates.

He said that in the directive, the chief secretary mentioned that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had repeatedly stressed the need for efficient utilisation of state resources, reduction in avoidable fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and digital platforms, and promotion of locally manufactured products.

"The chief minister has emphasised efficient use of available resources and reduction of wasteful expenditure in government functioning," the bureaucrat told PTI.

According to the guidelines, departments have been asked to increase the use of video conferencing, virtual meetings and digital platforms for official work and review meetings. They have also been encouraged to allow work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible without compromising efficiency.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / WB govt directs departments to cut expenses, submit cost-saving action plans
Home / Cities / Kolkata / WB govt directs departments to cut expenses, submit cost-saving action plans
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