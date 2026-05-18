Kolkata, The West Bengal government on Monday directed all departments and district administrations to undertake strict expenditure-control measures and prepare detailed action plans aimed at reducing avoidable spending, a source said.

WB govt directs departments to cut expenses, submit cost-saving action plans

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A directive issued by the office of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday laid down steps to ensure prudent use of government resources, curb unnecessary expenditure while promoting energy conservation and digital governance, he said.

According to the official, the circular has been sent to all departmental heads and district magistrates.

He said that in the directive, the chief secretary mentioned that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had repeatedly stressed the need for efficient utilisation of state resources, reduction in avoidable fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and digital platforms, and promotion of locally manufactured products.

"The chief minister has emphasised efficient use of available resources and reduction of wasteful expenditure in government functioning," the bureaucrat told PTI.

According to the guidelines, departments have been asked to increase the use of video conferencing, virtual meetings and digital platforms for official work and review meetings. They have also been encouraged to allow work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible without compromising efficiency.

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{{^usCountry}} "Officials have been directed to reduce non-essential travel and use public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles wherever possible," he pointed out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Officials have been directed to reduce non-essential travel and use public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles wherever possible," he pointed out. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The directive also called for implementing energy-saving measures in government offices and institutions, adopting paperless systems and e-office mechanisms, and reducing routine office-related expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directive also called for implementing energy-saving measures in government offices and institutions, adopting paperless systems and e-office mechanisms, and reducing routine office-related expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Departments have additionally been asked to prioritise domestically manufactured products, encourage indigenous initiatives and ensure efficient supply management, recycling and responsible use of natural resources, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Departments have additionally been asked to prioritise domestically manufactured products, encourage indigenous initiatives and ensure efficient supply management, recycling and responsible use of natural resources, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The directive also referred to promoting awareness about healthy lifestyle practices, including the use of locally produced edible oils and environmentally sustainable agricultural methods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directive also referred to promoting awareness about healthy lifestyle practices, including the use of locally produced edible oils and environmentally sustainable agricultural methods. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "All departments and district administrations have been instructed to prepare immediate, medium-term and long-term action plans," another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "All departments and district administrations have been instructed to prepare immediate, medium-term and long-term action plans," another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The action plans must be submitted to the chief secretary's office by May 22, while monthly progress reports must be filed from July 1 onwards, the official said, referring to the directive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action plans must be submitted to the chief secretary's office by May 22, while monthly progress reports must be filed from July 1 onwards, the official said, referring to the directive. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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