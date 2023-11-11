Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Kolkata News / 1 killed, several injured as fire breaks out in Kolkata-Odisha passenger bus

1 killed, several injured as fire breaks out in Kolkata-Odisha passenger bus

ANI |
Nov 11, 2023 08:09 AM IST

Upon receiving the information, fire brigades rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

In a tragic incident, one person was killed and several others injured after a passenger bus was gutted in fire on NH 16, Madpur in West Midnapore.

The bus was en route to Odisha from Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, West Bengal Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia said that the bus was en route to Odisha from Kolkata.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Upon receiving the information, fire brigades rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

"This is an unfortunate and unprecedented incident. One bus coming from Calcutta and going to Odisha caught fire, and one person died due to burn injuries while others were injured. Our SP came on the spot along with his force. Fire brigades rushed to the spot, and the fire was controlled," the West Bengal Minister said.

"Confirmed death is one, and others have sustained minor injuries. We will take care to send them to their destination tomorrow," Bhunia added.

Further details are awaited.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west midnapore fire
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP