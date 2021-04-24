Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal: 11 injured in gas cylinder explosion in South 24 Parganas
West Bengal: 11 injured in gas cylinder explosion in South 24 Parganas

ANI | , South 24 Parganas
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Bhangar Police Station Police Commissioner and Sarkar reached the spot and sealed the illegal factory. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)(Representative image)

Eleven workers were seriously injured after a gas cylinder exploded in an illegal leather factory in Bhangar of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime, Tamal Sarkar, factory workers were making fertilizer out of the left-over hide in the dark of the night.

"The boiler gas cylinder of the factory exploded and 11 workers were injured. The injured workers are undergoing treatment at the Bhangar Nalmuri Block Primary Health Center. Three were shifted to Kolkata as their condition was critical," Sarkar informed.

Bhangar Police Station Police Commissioner and Sarkar reached the spot and sealed the illegal factory.

