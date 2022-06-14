Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal coal scam case: CBI questions TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira
kolkata news

West Bengal coal scam case: CBI questions TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira

Rujira was first questioned by the CBI in February 2021 for nearly four hours at her residence ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections
Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KOLKATA: A team of officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday began questioning Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, at her residence in south Kolkata in connection with an alleged multi-crore coal scam case in West Bengal.

An eight-member CBI team reached her house on Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata around 11:30 am today. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rujira was first questioned by the CBI in February 2021 for nearly four hours at her residence ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

“We have got some new information in connection with the case, which is why we are recording her statement once again,” said a CBI officer.

Meanwhile, the TMC MP is scheduled to visit Tripura today to boost the party’s campaign ahead of the by-elections on June 23. More than 20 candidates, including Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, will battle it out in the bypolls in the four assembly constituencies of Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar.

