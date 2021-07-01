Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
kolkata news

West Bengal Covid-19: More relaxations in place from today

While addressing media, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday, "Covid-19 restrictions will remain in effect till July 15."
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:08 AM IST
West Bengal imposed the lockdown restrictions in the state due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic from May 16 this year.

The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till July 15 with effect from Thursday. However, certain relaxations have been allowed in the state.

West Bengal imposed the lockdown restrictions in the state due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic from May 16 this year. These restrictions were again extended till June 15 and then again till July 1. Now, the restrictions have been extended till July 15.

Here are the latest guidelines

  1. Private and government buses will operate with 50 per cent capacity. All drivers and conductors need to be vaccinated.
  2. Salons, parlours can open between 11am-6pm with 50 per cent strength. The staff and customers should be vaccinated.
  3. Markets can open between 6am to 12pm. Vegetable vendors are allowed from 6am-12 pm. Other shops to remain open between 11am-8pm.
  4. Gyms to open with 50 per cent capacity between 6am-10am and 4pm-8pm.
  5. Private and government offices will open between 10am-4pm with 50 per cent strength. The organisation will arrange transport for employees.
  6. Banks and other financial institutions will remain open between 10am-2pm.
  7. Train operations will remain suspended as of now.

