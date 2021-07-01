West Bengal Covid-19: More relaxations in place from today

The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till July 15 with effect from Thursday. However, certain relaxations have been allowed in the state.

While addressing media, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday, "Covid-19 restrictions will remain in effect till July 15."

West Bengal imposed the lockdown restrictions in the state due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic from May 16 this year. These restrictions were again extended till June 15 and then again till July 1. Now, the restrictions have been extended till July 15.

Here are the latest guidelines

Private and government buses will operate with 50 per cent capacity. All drivers and conductors need to be vaccinated. Salons, parlours can open between 11am-6pm with 50 per cent strength. The staff and customers should be vaccinated. Markets can open between 6am to 12pm. Vegetable vendors are allowed from 6am-12 pm. Other shops to remain open between 11am-8pm. Gyms to open with 50 per cent capacity between 6am-10am and 4pm-8pm. Private and government offices will open between 10am-4pm with 50 per cent strength. The organisation will arrange transport for employees. Banks and other financial institutions will remain open between 10am-2pm. Train operations will remain suspended as of now.