Bengal farmer builds his dream house resembling ‘Titanic’

Mintu Roy (52) and his family in West Bengal’s in Darjeeling district have been gathering all the spotlights as villagers and journalists flock to his under construction 3-storey house that resembles famous Royal Mail Steamer (RMS) Titanic. Mintu Roy and his wife Iti in front of their house that resembles Titanic in their village Nichbari in West Bengal’s in Darjeeling district. (Sourced)

Started the constructed on a 9.5 decimal land in 2010 at Nichbari village under Phasidewa block, Mintu thinks it would take years to complete the building as the family is struggling to garner the fund.

Mintu as a teenager was put in a hostel by his father Manoranjan Roy at Kolkata’s Bowbazar area. During that time, he was impressed by a Durga puja pandal that resembled Titanic. Since then he nurtured his dream of having his own house that would resemble Titanic.

Mintu returned to Phasidewa almost 30 years ago and married Iti Roy 21 years ago. Their daughter is a first year college student while their son appeared in Class 10 board examinations this year.

For Mintu, a marginal farmer who also owns a small tea garden, constructing a 3-storey building was easy said than done. However, he did not give up his dream and started constructing it brick by brick for the last 13 years.

The engineers who he consulted initially backed out as he could not pay them.

He then left for Nepal and there he learnt masonry. He returned home after three years and invested whatever he had saved to carry on the work of the building.

“Though we have not kept the record of how much money has been spent so far, I guess it should not be less than ₹15 lakh,” Iti told HT.

The Roy family’s lifestyle got changed after their daughter was born.

“We were very poor and after the birth of my daughter we started hiring land on lease from others and started cultivating vegetables,” said Iti.

“Later we also got a three bigha land from our father-in-law where we have started a tea plantation. Mintu also drives toto (electric rickshaw) that would fetch him some extra money,” Iti said.

“Formally we were residents of Helencha village. We moved to Phansidewa which lies near to Indo-Bangladesh border about 30 years ago. Initial days were really very-very tough as we faced financial constraints. It was only from 2010 I started building this house” Mintu said.

Now, the Roy family members all join hands to carry out the construction work and help the father to realise his dream come true.

“I hope to complete the house and shift there by next two years. I want to run a small tea shop on the deck. The building will also have intricate woodwork and staircase that resembles the ship’s elegant design,” Mintu said..

“It makes us happy when people even from far-flung places visit our neighbourhood and click photos of the building. Journalists have been regularly visiting the family and enquiring over the phones. I also want to help my father financially to realise his dream come true,” said his son, Kiran Roy.

