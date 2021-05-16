West Bengal goes under complete lockdown from Sunday: What's allowed, what's not

The West Bengal government will go under a complete lockdown for two weeks starting from Sunday. The state government has said that the overall Covid-19 situation in the country is stabilising, though it is a mixed picture across the states in terms of the trend in daily new cases and deaths.

Bengal on Saturday registered 144 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 13,137, a health department bulletin said. It also recorded 19,511 fresh infections, which took the tally to 11,14,313.

This time, the state government has announced additional restrictions in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during the complete lockdown:

All government and private offices will remain closed, except emergency services. Intra-state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons and swimming pools will also remain shut. Movement of all private vehicles, taxi and auto will be suspended. Even transport services, including Kolkata Metro, will not be allowed to operate. All markets and retailers are allowed to function only between 7am and 10am. All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed. Sweets and meat shops allowed to remain open from 10am to 5pm. Medical shops and optical shops will remain open. All outdoor activities, except emergency needs, will be prohibited from 9pm to 5am. All academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering will also remain prohibited. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in wedding functions. Parks, zoos and sanctuaries will also remain shut.

10.All industries and manufacturing units will remain closed except for food and medical supplies and medical packaging services.