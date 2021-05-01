West Bengal issues additional rules for Covid-19 partial lockdown. Check details

The West Bengal government on Saturday issued a few additional rules in connection with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-necessitated partial lockdown imposed in the state a day ago. In a new order, the state government informed that no more than 50 people are to be allowed in weddings and other congregations that have already been planned. Moreover, the principle of keeping shops open for three hours in the morning and for two in the evening would also now be applicable to all retail and stand-alone outlets-shops as well, except for the ones providing essential services. Shops and other commercial establishments which do remain open throughout the day would have to ensure that proper Covid-19 protocols are being adhered to in their premises.

The West Bengal government on Friday imposed a partial lockdown across the state, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. All shopping malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, and swimming pools remain closed, according to a government release. Home delivery of items and online services, however, have been allowed to continue.

In an addendum, the West Bengal government on Saturday issued two prominent additions to the already existing curbs. These are related to weddings, marriage functions, and other planned public gatherings; and retail establishments.

"Marriage gatherings and other familial gatherings will also be seriously restricted and subjected to strict observance of Covid appropriate norms (e.g. strict use of masks, sanitizers, physical distancing, etc). Generally speaking, the number of invitees to marriages and other familial gatherings should be restricted to the minimum possible number, and at no point of time should there be congregations of more than 50 persons in any ceremony," the government order read.

Regarding the functioning of retail outlets, the order notes: "The principle of keeping shops open in bazaars/hats during 7-10am in the morning and 3-5pm in the afternoon will apply to all retail and stand-alone outlets-shops also, excepting in case of retail outlets providing services relating to healthcare, electricity, telecom, transport, grocery, sweets, meat shop, milk supply, etc. which will remain outside the confines of the embargo. Use of masks, sanitizers, and physical distancing would be compulsory in all these public places."