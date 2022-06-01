West Bengal police gives gun salute to singer KK in presence of Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government on Wednesday gave a gun salute to singer KK, who died soon after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night, at Rabindra Sadan in the city in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

An ambulance carrying KK's body in a wooden coffin was brought to Rabindra Sadan premises at 2.30 pm

Senior ministers stood beside KK's wife and children during the gun salute that took place at 2.43 pm.

