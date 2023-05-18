Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bengal firecracker factory blast prime accused traced to Cuttack hospital: Police

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2023 01:20 PM IST

Hours after the blast, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the probe to the criminal investigation department (CID) and promised strict action against the accused

The West Bengal police on Thursday traced East Midnapore’s illegal firecracker factory blast prime accused Krishnapada Bag to a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack and have detained his son and nephew, officials said.

At least nine were killed in a blast at firecracker factory in West Bengal’s East Midnapore on Tuesday (File Photo)
“Bag has been traced. He is in a hospital at Cuttack where he undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries in the blast. He can’t be shifted. We are requesting Odisha police to keep a watch,” said a police officer.

According to police, Bag alias Bhanu is the owner of the firecracker factory where an explosion on Tuesday killed at least nine people and injured seven others.

According to the people familiar with the matter, Bag was also present at the time of the blast and received burn injuries. He had escaped to Odisha after the blast on Tuesday.

Hours after the blast, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the probe to the criminal investigation department (CID) and promised strict action against the accused.

Villagers, including those who lost their family members in the explosion, have alleged that crude bombs were made at the factory in the garb of fireworks.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Bag wielded power in the area as he was associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

cuttack west bengal police
