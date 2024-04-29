 West Bengal’s Murshidabad witnesses two explosions ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
West Bengal’s Murshidabad witnesses two explosions ahead of Lok Sabha polls

BySreyasi Pal
Apr 29, 2024 07:22 PM IST

A blast took place at Jhunka village on Monday in which a house was partially damaged. Another explosion took at Nazirpur on Sunday

Two explosions on Sunday and Monday in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district have sparked off tension ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Police said investigations into the two blasts in Murshidabad are underway. (Representative Image)
Police said investigations into the two blasts in Murshidabad are underway. (Representative Image)

The incidents took place in Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13. Two other Lok Sabha seats in the district – Jangipur and Murshidabad – are scheduled to go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

On Monday, a blast took place at Jhunka village in Rejinagar in which a house was partially damaged. Police said that the blast took place at a garbage dump. “Investigation is going on. No one was injured. The blast damaged a house partially,” said an officer of Beldanga police station.

“TMC workers had stocked crude bombs near my house which went off. My house, including the water tank, a portion of the roof and boundary wall were damaged,” Kamal Pasha, a Congress worker, told local media persons.

On Sunday, a blast took place at Nazirpur in Rejinagar. Police on Monday found two drums from the site in which socket bombs were hidden. “Investigation is going on. No one has been arrested,” said an official.

Kolkata / West Bengal's Murshidabad witnesses two explosions ahead of Lok Sabha polls
