With no clearance from governor, Bengal assembly fails to pass bill on MLAs salary

The West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday failed to pass a money bill drafted to hike the salary and allowances of legislators and ministers after governor CV Ananda Bose did not give his clearance, state parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

At present, Bengal ministers and MLAs get around ₹ 1,10,000 and ₹ 81,000 a month respectively. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the last assembly session in September, chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared that salaries of MLAs will be increased by ₹40,000 a month.

The chief minister’s salary would remain the same because she does not draw it, Banerjee told the House.

Also Read: After SC directive, West Bengal guv invites Mamata Banerjee to discuss VCs’ appointment

At present, Bengal ministers and MLAs receive around ₹1,10,000 and ₹81,000 a month respectively including allowances.

Unlike other bills which are sent to the governor for his assent after they have been discussed and passed by an assembly, money bills are sent to Raj Bhawan for clearance before it is discussed and placed for vote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A money bill is sent to the governor again for his assent after the assembly passes it.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government convened a one-day special session on Monday only to pass the bill before the five-day Durga puja festival begins on October 20.

A senior TMC leader said that a minister went to Raj Bhawan on Sunday to discuss the issue with Bose, but his clearance did not reach the assembly till Monday morning.

“The governor is acting beyond his constitutional jurisdiction. He can raise an objection only if the state government does anything which is extra constitutional. This is unexpected of him,” Chattopadhyay said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bengal’s principal opposition force, staged a protest at the assembly on Monday afternoon when the bill was formally placed before the House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Biman Banerjee, the Speaker, told the members that there will be no discussion on the bill and it will be taken up again at the winter session.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition at the assembly, had earlier objected to the pay hike saying he would donate the additional money to state government employees who have been demanding dearness allowance at par with Central government employees.

“I knew the governor did not clear the bill. Why did the government waste our time in this festive season by convening a special session?” Adhikari said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!